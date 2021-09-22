Good Question: Is one vaccine more effective against the Delta variant?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re asking about the vaccine.

Monica asks: Is there any data that shows those that are vaccinated and contracting the COVID-19 virus which vaccine they took? Is it higher in one of them more than the other?

Good question.

There is some data.

The big picture here: a vaccine is much better than nothing at all.

According to the CDC, unvaccinated people are ten times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated people. All of the vaccines appear to show some sort of protection against Delta.

We’ll start with the Pfizer vaccine.

Two studies have been done by Public Health England. They have not been peer-reviewed.

They show that Pfizer is 88 percent effective against symptomatic COVID and 96 percent effective against hospitalization.

However, Israel’s own report had different numbers. It said the vaccine is 90 percent effective against severe cases and 39 percent effective against infection in general.

Next is Moderna. Mayo Clinic found that it is about 76 percent effective against asymptomatic infection. It is about 81 percent effective against hospitalization.

And then Johnson and Johnson. A study published by NYU, which has not been peer-reviewed yet, found that J&J is 67 percent effective against the Delta variant.

The latest findings come from South Africa.

They suggest the vaccine is about 71 percent effective against hospitalization for Delta.

So, there isn’t one vaccine that stands out significantly against the others.

It’s just about what works best for you.

