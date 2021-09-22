NC DHHS Flu
Garage, body shop, damaged by fire in Salisbury

Fire reported just before 6:00 a.m.
The fire was reported just before 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire damaged a garage and body shop in Salisbury on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Salisbury Fire Department reported that at 5:47 a.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 1333 Bringle Ferry Rd. near Crowder Dixon Road.

When firefighters arrived they found working fire conditions in a 25′x50′ garage and body shop. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Salisbury Fire Department Arson Task Force.

