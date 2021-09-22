Garage, body shop, damaged by fire in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire damaged a garage and body shop in Salisbury on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Salisbury Fire Department reported that at 5:47 a.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 1333 Bringle Ferry Rd. near Crowder Dixon Road.

Breaking: @SalisburyNCFire on scene of structure fire, Bringle Ferry at Crowder Dixon Roads. Getting details. Not aware of any injuries. pic.twitter.com/QPG0jh5DA5 — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) September 22, 2021

When firefighters arrived they found working fire conditions in a 25′x50′ garage and body shop. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Salisbury Fire Department Arson Task Force.

