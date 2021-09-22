First Alert: Showers today, stronger storms possible this afternoon and evening

This article has 308 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 32 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings the autumnal equinox, officially at 3:20 p.m., but it won’t feel very fall-like.

Scattered showers/drizzle through midday

Stronger storms late afternoon/evening

Beautiful Fall weather back end of the week

More showers and storms are forecast, but it will feel a lot more like fall starting tonight, as cooler and drier air moves into the Carolinas.

Low clouds, patchy fog, drizzle, and spotty showers will dominate through the morning hours in advance of a major cold front now crossing Tennessee. As the front closes into the WBTV viewing area, southerly breezes may allow for the clouds to break a bit this afternoon, setting the stage for a few stronger storms to form along the front for the afternoon and evening hours.

Before that line forms, we should crack the 80° mark around Charlotte and points east (cooler western sections). Widespread severe weather appears unlikely, however, some storms could produce damaging winds, so we’ll be monitoring.

Once the front clears the region, skies will clear tonight, and much cooler, drier weather will filter in from the northwest. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s in the mountains with mid-50s forecast for the Piedmont by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday through Sunday will feature morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s, with afternoon high temperatures mainly in the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances through the period will plummet, holding near zero through the rest of the week.

The weekend will bring cooler temperatures and no chance of rain. (Source: WBTV)

Meteorologist Al Conklin

