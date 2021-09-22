Eight people were displaced but a dog was saved from a house fire in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The damage was so severe that eight people have been displaced, but firefighters did manage to save a small dog that was hiding in the bedroom of a burning home.

Firefighters got the call just after 9:30 a.m. from neighbors on Vineyard Drive who were seeing smoke and flames coming from a house near the intersection with Orchard Circle.

“We were dispatched in reference to a structure fire,” said Captain Matthew Hall of the South Salisbury Fire Department. “On the notes it stated that the neighbors were standing in the front yard, that was really all we had.”

When firefighters arrived they set up getting the water supply, then attacked the fire. When it was safe to get inside the house, a firefighter saw the front paws of a little dog sticking out from under a bed in the house that was filled with thick smoke. He knew he had to act quickly.

“They brought the puppy out, it was barely breathing…they hooked it up to the animal mask, and this is what you see now,” Capt. Hall added, while standing next to a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy who was holding the dog in her arms.

Many fire departments now carry animal masks that come in different sizes so that they can give air to pets that are found during a fire. The little dog saved n Wednesday was still shaking a bit but should be okay. That’s great for the family and gratifying for the firefighters.

“Yeah, it is, it is,” Hall agreed, “it’s a good feeling, it is.”

The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the three adults and five children displaced by the fire.

The following fire departments and agencies responded to the fire: South Salisbury, Bostian Heights, East Spencer, Rockwell Rural, Salisbury, Locke, China Grove, Faith, Franklin, Rockwell City, Union, Rowan Rescue Squad, Rowan County EMS, Rowan County Emergency Services Chief, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rowan County Fire Marshals Office

