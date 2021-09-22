CMS’s new Title IX Task Force, formed in the wake of Myers Park scrutiny, operating in secret

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A task force formed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to evaluate how the district handles reports of sexual violence and other discrimination is operating in secret, with district leaders refusing to share details of who is on the task force or what work the group is doing.

The task force was announced by Superintendent Earnest Winston in early August, after months of scrutiny sparked by a WBTV investigation into how the district handled reported rapes and sexual assaults at Myers Park High School.

Winston has said the purpose of the task force will be to evaluate how the district handles issues related to Title IX, a federal law that aims to protect against discrimination based on sex. As part of the law, schools must track, report and investigate reports of sexual violence.

Previous: CMS failed to track reported rapes, assaults on campus

Despite that, CMS has previously told WBTV its data shows just two reported rapes reported at all district schools for the past ten years.

CMS announced late Friday that ten students had been selected to serve on the task force. But it’s not clear whether any CMS faculty or staff would be included on the task force, too.

It was equally unclear what specific work the task force would be charged with carrying out.

A CMS spokesman, Patrick Smith, could not provide answers to those questions in an email sent late Wednesday afternoon, after the task force’s first meeting was underway.

Related: More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent

“Regarding the other items you mentioned about the makeup and work of the group, we will send information as soon as possible,” Smith said.

Smith had previously told WBTV the group’s meeting would not be open to the public, despite the fact that the makeup of the group and its central mission -- to advise the superintendent -- likely meets the definition of a public body under North Carolina’s open meetings law.

Smith did not respond to a reporter’s email pointing out the legal definition of a public body.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.