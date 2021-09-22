Cherry neighborhood fights to preserve Historic Morgan School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte neighborhood is battling to preserve and keep a historic school building.

It is a story we’ve seen play out all over Charlotte -- the city’s present and future colliding with its past. And as you probably know, around here, the past doesn’t win out very often.

Gentrification usually prevails over preservation.

But now, there is hope.

One building -- an old school -- can be saved.

The Morgan School is in the Cherry Neighborhood which is one of Charlotte’s oldest surviving Black Neighborhoods. The school was built in 1925 for Black students.

The school has been empty since 2017.

The concern is school board members will sell the building to an owner who could tamper with the school’s rich history. It has been designated as a local historic landmark.

“For me, this is an opportunity for CMS to get on the right side of history rather than being a part of having something that hurt the community,” school board member Thelma Byers Bailey said.

Cherry sits just outside of uptown. It was platted in 1891 by John and Mary Myers -- of Myers Park fame. The story goes. they developed it to provide housing and city amenities to skilled and unskilled Black laborers. And unlike Brooklyn or Greenville or 1st Ward, it managed to dodge the urban renewal wrecking ball.

However. the recent past has provided other challenges.

Our Steve Crump reported on the Cherry neighborhood back in 2015.

The intersection of Baxter and Baldwin in Charlotte’s Cherry Community represents the crossroads of change. Virginia Bynum moved into Cherry when she was 5 years old. She is frustrated at age 87 with what’s happening in her neighborhood. “They are building all of these expensive houses,” Bynum said. “We were poor people who lived out here.” Cherry is a place of two worlds. Blight offers at a reminder in the rearview mirror, and booming growth provides a look into the future. " Everybody wants a piece of Cherry,” said Ronell McIntyre, who owns a business in Cherry.

And the numbers bear it out. Between 2013 and 2020, the average home size in Cherry increased by almost 1,000 square feet. (1,320 to 2,203) And between 2013 and 2019, average home price more than doubled - $203,398 to $418,250.

A lot of longtime residents were priced out. The Black population in Cherry went from 56 percent in 2000 to 35 percent in 2019.

And all of that is the backdrop for what should become of the Morgan School.

It opened in 1925 and was used to educate kids until 1968. Since then, it’s been used for a number of other things.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools have been leasing it out.

For decades, Cherry Community Organizers have been wanting to buy it, to protect it, to keep it true to its community and historical roots. They may finally have the chance.

The CMS Board of Education has voted to allow the district to sell the building. Community members talked to WBTV about why the Morgan School is so important to so many.

“Oh, Cherry is home. Cherry is home. Cherry is wonderful,” said Dr. Sylvia Bittle-Patton. “The history of the community, family in the community, you know generations of family in the community, affordable housing for people in the community.”

Bittle-Patton grew up in the Cherry neighborhood. She said she couldn’t have been raised in a better community.

“We had neighborhood stores. We had the, what we call the playground, which is now the park,” she said. “We had Morgan School. grades 1 through 6. I can remember all my teachers from first grade to sixth grade, teachers loved you. They taught you and you’re going to learn some things too. And we were taught great things.”

Bittle-Patton says she and other community members are fighting for the preservation and restoration of Morgan School, which is a dynamic piece to the community’s history.

“School Board of Education made a decision to take Morgan School from their surplus property listing for lease and put it on their surplus property listing for sale,” Bittle-Patton said. “The county of Mecklenburg has the right of first refusal to purchase the building, and then it goes back to, should they not exercise that right, it will go back to CMS.”

Bittle-Patton said that to complete this process, they have told CMS they are interested in purchasing the school for preservation and restoration.

“And we have submitted an offer for the purchase of the school,” she said. “We have partnered with preservation North Carolina.”

Bittle-Patton said the ultimate goal is to have the school be part of the National Register of Historic Places.

At this point, there are 95,000 entries on that prestigious listing and only two percent of those are related to the African American story.

“So, you understand the importance of this initiative that we’re embarking upon now because you can’t unring the bell when you’re talking about historic preservation,” Bittle-Patton said. “It’s important to preserve African American history,” Bittle-Patton added that Black History matters, and this is a part of Cherry’s history.

“We’re fighting to have Morgan School returned to the community for which it was built,” she said. “That’s our current fight.”

But Cherry’s history has been one of fighting for decades.

“If you think about how we were founded by the Myers, in 1891, it was a fight,” Bittle-Patton said. “You had people with heart who recognized that African Americans deserved a place to call home, understanding the value of community. That’s what we were taught growing up, like from little kids on understanding the value of love and the community, being protected in a community, being established in a community.”

