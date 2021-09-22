Study: Charlotte gained fourth most workers in U.S. last year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re On Your Side Tonight with a big boost for Charlotte.

The pandemic has really changed the way we work. Many people have switched to working from home and doing meetings on the phone or on Zoom.

But they’ve also changed where they live.

A new study by Help Advisor ranked the cities that gained the newest workers last year. These are people that moved from one area to another for a new job.

Charlotte ranked number four. It gained 2,500 new workers in Quarter 2 of 2020. Dallas, Salinas, California and Riverside, California were the top 3.

And, as for the places that lost the most workers, they were the big cities, usual hubs for jobs - Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Miami and San Francisco.

What makes Charlotte such a big destination for workers?

WBTV’s Alex Giles asked the author of the report, Christian Worstell.

Worstell said says the table was already set for this to happen.

Worstell: “I think some of the possible reasons are Charlotte’s unemployment rate during the second quarter was a little bit lower than nationwide, which suggests that they may be just did a little bit better job overall of weathering the storm.

“COVID cases in Charlotte didn’t really start to peak until about 2-3, not until about July and August. So, while COVID was really ripping through the local economies, in other parts of the country, it hadn’t yet quite taken hold in Charlotte just yet.

You also have to look at the average income in Charlotte is a little bit higher than the nationwide average and the cost of living is a little bit lower, so that’s a very attractive combination for workers looking to relocate. And then, I think the table was already. I mean Charlotte, over the past decade has been among the fastest-growing metro areas in the EU. So, I think they had a strong foundation in place already and were pretty well equipped for the pandemic.”

Giles: All very good points. I saw in New York and LA were on the other end of that list. What do you think led to that?

Worstell: “Yeah, New York and LA were a couple of epicenters of the pandemic early on, so I think in Q2 you are already really seeing the effects of their local economy and the COVID restrictions that were in place there also.

Well, obviously the tourism and hospitality sectors which were hit the hardest by the pandemic are pretty prevalent in those two areas.”

Giles: What do you think were some of the key factors in general that led to the people making job changes in Q2 of 2020?

Worstell: “I think one interesting thing is, a lot of companies actually just decided early on that they were just going to go to remote workers. And if you were living in New York City and you’re now going from in the office to now, being able to work remote and live anywhere you want, why not move south? Why not move out of the city?

We actually saw a pretty big influx of workers leaving some of the large metro areas and going to more suburban areas, warm weather climates where they can keep the same job and work wherever they want.

You know, I also think, historically, Q2, being strong for job growth overall, I mean the bones were already there. The foundation was already there, so although it suffered a lot during the pandemic, it’s still historically is going to remain one of the stronger quarters.”

Giles: And analyzing the data and looking at the numbers. Was there anything that specifically surprised you when you were looking at the results?

Worstell: “For Charlotte specifically, the sectors that kind of took the biggest hit were information, including IT jobs and government jobs.

The areas where you saw the most growth in Charlotte during that time, trade, transportation and utilities, along with health and education.

One thing that I think is notable is Charlotte is now the second-largest financial sector in the US behind only New York City and the financial sector, and Charlotte sustained the pandemic actually gained about 1200 financial jobs during Q2, despite the pandemic.”

