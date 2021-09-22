NC DHHS Flu
Brazil health minister tests positive for the coronavirus

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government says its health minister has tested positive for the coronavirus in New York after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

The government statement Tuesday night says Marcelo Queiroga is in good health and will remain in isolation in the United States.

The minister is vaccinated against the virus.

The statement also says other members of Brazil’s government in New York have tested negative for the virus.

Bolsonaro has said he has not been vaccinated, though he was ill last year with COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

