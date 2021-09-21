Fifth person charged with murder in fatal shooting of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte

This article has 219 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 5 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two other suspects have been charged in the Aug. 6 murder of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte, bringing the total number to five.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 23-year-old Deneirrean Treshun Brake and 26-year-old Deandre Casshun Brake were arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and two counts each of shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The arrests stem from an incident that took place on Holliswood Court, near the corner of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road in southwest Charlotte, on Aug. 6.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to the scene and found Roddey with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Police previously arrested Joseph Morris Truesdale on Aug. 26 and charged him with murder, two counts of discharging a barreled weapon or firearm into occupied property, two counts of discharging a barreled weapon or firearm into occupied conveyance in operation, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Christian Boetius and Cyrene Uzziah Wilson-Johnson were previously arrested and each charged with murder, two counts of discharging a barreled weapon or firearm into occupied property, and two counts of discharging a barreled weapon or firearm into occupied conveyance in operation.

