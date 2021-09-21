NC DHHS Flu
Tropical Update: Two named storms, two being monitoring closely

There are two other disturbances, which are likely to strengthen.
Two named storms are churning in the Atlantic.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Let’s start with Tropical Storm Peter.

This storm has winds of 40mph and is moving west-northwest at 9 mph as it passes by north of Puerto Rico. Peter is expected to move east of the southeastern Bahamas tomorrow. Additional weakening is forecast, and it should be a remnant low by Thursday.

The next storm is Tropical Storm Rose. Rose is just barely hanging on. Winds are 40 mph and it is moving northwest at 12 mph. This storm should gradually weaken and should be a remnant low by Friday.

There are two other disturbances, which are likely to strengthen. The first one is not far from the coast of Africa. It is moving west and will likely become a tropical depression Thursday or Friday. Most of the models bring it to the west over the next 10 days. After that, it will be interesting to see what happens. If there were any impacts on the U.S., it would be about two weeks from now. We’ll keep an eye on it.

There are two disturbances which are likely to strengthen.
The last disturbance doesn’t pose much of a threat. It is in the northern Atlantic, but it has a 40% chance of formation over the next five days.

Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

