‘There’s a better life for you:’ Community activists pleading with teens to stop gun violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community organizations are saying enough is enough with the recent violence in Charlotte.

Police have charged a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old after that 15-year-old and a 1-year-old were shot during a gunfight on a highway Monday evening in southeast Charlotte.

Police are now looking for another car that was involved in the shooting.

CMPD detectives have charged 19-year-old De’Aaron Truesdale and a 15-year-old juvenile in this case.

As a result of interviews and evidence gathered in this case, the preliminary investigation indicates the 15-year-old juvenile and a one-year-old child were passengers in a vehicle Truesdale was driving.

While they were traveling along East Independence Boulevard, a gold sedan pulled up next to them, and gunfire was exchanged between both vehicles.

As a result of this exchange of gunfire, the 15-year-old juvenile was shot in the leg, and the one-year-old child was grazed in the head. Police say their injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

“How are y’all riding around with guns in the car and you got a one-year-old in the car?” said Team TruBlue CEO Will Adams.

Just two weeks ago three-year-old Asiah Figueroa was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting where police say several people shot nearly 150 rounds into his home.

“Some kind of way we have to get associated and affiliated with these individuals so we can help with resources that they may be crying out for,” said Gemini Boyd, the President of Project B.O.L.T.

Project B.O.L.T.’s Gemini Boyd and Team TruBlue’s Will Adams have two different organizations with a shared purpose - putting an end to gun violence.

“We can talk about it and resolve these issues. I’m a firm believer just bring the two together and talk about the issues - that way you live,” Adams said.

Both are working with school-age children and pitching mentorship programs to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools so they can meet with the teens before the problems start.

Adams says he’s building a unit to work with children inside of CMS schools.

“Speaking with the different teachers and identify some of the students who may be causing problems and see if we can get next to them,” Adams said.

“We can start finding out where these troubles are before they get to the streets before they Get into a fistfight before they want to go pick up a gun,” Boyd.

Both have a strong message for teens thinking of committing a crime.

“My thing is where is your regard for life? Because it seems like when you pull that trigger there’s no regard for life like you just disregard life period,” Adams said. “You don’t care about what’s going on, what’s happening, you don’t care about the repercussions. Once you put that gun in your hand and you pull the trigger you are now responsible for everything that comes after this.”

“You don’t have to get involved in the things that you’re doing. There’s a better life for you, trust me,” Boyd said.

Detectives are actively searching for the gold sedan and its occupants that were involved in this shooting. The vehicle should have damage along the driver’s side, consistent with being side-swiped. It may also have damage from being struck by gunfire. Anyone who sees a vehicle similar to this description is asked to report it to 911, immediately.

This is the latest violent crime in the month of September to involve area teens or young children. A timeline of other incidents for the month can be seen below:

