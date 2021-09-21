NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Survivor Stories: Meet Angel McCaskill

Meet Angel McClain McCaskill, a 13-year breast cancer survivor.
Angel McClain McCaskill, 13-year breast cancer survivor.
Angel McClain McCaskill, 13-year breast cancer survivor.(Komen Race for the Cure)
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - To help shine a light on Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, WBTV and Susan G. Komen Charlotte are sharing the stories of breast cancer survivors in their own words.

Meet Angel McClain McCaskill, a 13-year breast cancer survivor.

Angel says, “My personal journey began with my diagnosis August 10, 2007, the day my life turned Pink. I remember thinking the lump that I had found on my left breast was nothing only to realize that it was malignant.

Hearing the words ‘you have breast cancer’ made me numb for a few minutes and I could not believe my ears. Is this a dream, will someone please wake me up?

After many tests and doctor visits, it was decided the best treatment for me would be chemotherapy first and then surgery. I completed 12 weeks of aggressive treatment. After treatment, I had my surgery. I decided after much research, having a mastectomy and reconstruction was the route for me.

Angel McClain McCaskill's personal journey began in 2007.
Angel McClain McCaskill's personal journey began in 2007.(Komen Race for the Cure)

I am thankful for the wonderful support system from my family, friends, and church family. My doctors, oncologists, and surgeons were amazing. This journey made me family with so many survivors all over the world.

We are family now! This brings me to the reason that I am personal about Race for the Cure. There is no Saturday morning in Charlotte like Race for a Cure. This is the day that we turn Charlotte to be a ‘sea of Pink’. I love seeing all of the support walking, running, and raising money does for all for us - all for the cure of one day ending Breast Cancer.

I am passionate about [the event] for myself, my mom, my daughter, and my granddaughters that may one day have to face this disease, [in addition to] all women (and men, because they can get breast cancer as well).

Every step I take that morning is for all of the breast cancer patients [and] survivors... We definitely cannot forget those that have gone on and lost their battle on this side but won on the other side.

To our warriors, keep fighting, you got this. Fight like a girl!”

» Related: Here’s your chance to be a part of one big party

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured in shooting on Independence Boulevard
19-year-old, 15-year-old charged after highway gunfight injures 1-year-old in southeast Charlotte, police looking for other car involved
COVID-19 is having a critical impact on the Cleveland County community and its health care...
Cleveland Co. officials in ‘dire’ situation with COVID-19 due to lack of beds, drastic rise in hospitalizations and deaths
A Charlotte business owner explained that a viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine...
Charlotte business owner explains viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine message
Bottles of liquor sit on the bar at Fin & Fino in uptown Charlotte
N.C. ABC commission chair resigns amid statewide liquor supply problems
Firefighter's wife dies of COVID
Huntersville firefighter’s wife dies after battle with COVID-19 following husband’s COVID-related death

Latest News

Join WBTV and our partners on October 2nd for a great event!
Pink Cupcake Walk: Here’s your chance to be a part of one big party
Governor Roy Cooper is joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force to share the update at...
Gov. Roy Cooper addresses ‘threats, bullying, intimidation’ at school board meetings over mask requirements
Roy L. Hawkins Jr. to work towards achieving strategy execution for market alignment of key...
Atrium Health announces new Senior Vice President, North Market President
Novant Health gave an update on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program.
Over 300 Novant Health employees suspended for non-compliance with vaccination policy