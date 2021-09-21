Survivor Stories: Meet Angel McCaskill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - To help shine a light on Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, WBTV and Susan G. Komen Charlotte are sharing the stories of breast cancer survivors in their own words.

Meet Angel McClain McCaskill, a 13-year breast cancer survivor.

Angel says, “My personal journey began with my diagnosis August 10, 2007, the day my life turned Pink. I remember thinking the lump that I had found on my left breast was nothing only to realize that it was malignant.

Hearing the words ‘you have breast cancer’ made me numb for a few minutes and I could not believe my ears. Is this a dream, will someone please wake me up?

After many tests and doctor visits, it was decided the best treatment for me would be chemotherapy first and then surgery. I completed 12 weeks of aggressive treatment. After treatment, I had my surgery. I decided after much research, having a mastectomy and reconstruction was the route for me.

Angel McClain McCaskill's personal journey began in 2007. (Komen Race for the Cure)

I am thankful for the wonderful support system from my family, friends, and church family. My doctors, oncologists, and surgeons were amazing. This journey made me family with so many survivors all over the world.

We are family now! This brings me to the reason that I am personal about Race for the Cure. There is no Saturday morning in Charlotte like Race for a Cure. This is the day that we turn Charlotte to be a ‘sea of Pink’. I love seeing all of the support walking, running, and raising money does for all for us - all for the cure of one day ending Breast Cancer.

I am passionate about [the event] for myself, my mom, my daughter, and my granddaughters that may one day have to face this disease, [in addition to] all women (and men, because they can get breast cancer as well).

Every step I take that morning is for all of the breast cancer patients [and] survivors... We definitely cannot forget those that have gone on and lost their battle on this side but won on the other side.

To our warriors, keep fighting, you got this. Fight like a girl!”

