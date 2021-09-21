NC DHHS Flu
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church bids farewell to Music Director Matthew Woods

By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 21, 2021
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From St. Luke’s Episcopal Church: Matthew Woods, Director of Music Ministries at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will lead his final liturgy at the downtown church on September 26th. Woods is departing St. Luke’s for a new post at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Laurel, Mississippi.

Woods has been organist and choir director at St. Luke’s for nearly four years. He has led the Parish Choir of adult singers, the Evensong choir, and two children’s choirs. Throughout the pandemic and during all online worship, Woods maintained a high level of musical offerings at St. Luke’s, working with soloists and small ensembles when full choral rehearsals were not possible.

A native of Atlanta, GA, Woods holds degrees in organ performance from The University of Alabama and Birmingham-Southern College. He has served parishes as organist and choirmaster throughout the southeastern U.S. and most recently, southwest Florida. Woods is a member of the Association of Anglican Musicians, and the American Guild of Organists.

The community is invited to attend either of two liturgies on September 26th that will mark Woods’ final offerings at St. Luke’s. Holy Eucharist will be held at 10:30am and Evensong will take place at 5:30pm, with the organ prelude beginning at 5:15pm.

An outdoor reception for Woods will be held on the front lawn immediately following Evensong. Masks are required. More information may be found at www.SLS.church or the church’s Facebook page. St. Luke’s Episcopal is located at 131 W. Council Street.

