NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against a father who left his two infant sons in the back seat of his vehicle, calling the incident a a "horrible, horrible, tragic accident."(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff of Richland County said Tuesday morning the father of twin boys who died after being left inside a vehicle will not face charges.

Sheriff Leon Lott said after “a very intense investigation” of the Sept. 1 incident over the past three weeks, the sheriff’s office presented evidence to the solicitor’s office.

“The solicitor’s office has decided that no charges will be brought,” he said.

Lott called the deaths of 20-month-old brothers Bryson and Braden McDaniel a “horrible, horrible, tragic accident” at a Tuesday morning news conference.

“The father was under some intense pressure at work that really had his mind somewhere else that day,” Lott said. “And in his mind, he really believed that he dropped the two boys off at that had daycare. There was no doubt in his mind that he had done that.”

Lott said his interview with the boys’ father was one of the more “heart-wrenching” interviews you would ever see.

“The pure emotion that came out was not something that you could fake,” Lott said.

At the end of the workday, the father went to the daycare center in Blythewood to pick up his sons and discovered they were not there, and realize he left them in the car.

“At that point, everything was done medically that could have been done, but it was too late,” Lott said.

The boys were found unresponsive in a vehicle on Sept. 1 in the parking lot of Sunshine House on Wilson Boulevard in Blythewood, deputies said.

“There’s no justice to be sought here, just prayers,” Rutherford said at Tuesday’s news conference.

She urged parents who drive vehicles equipped with rear-seat reminders to turn them on.

“There are so many stressors with COVID-19, with just the world changing, look in the back seat. Make sure that you’ve dropped off the children,” she said. “For every childcare center, baby center, caregiver out there: We urge you, if the child does not show up, call the family. It could save a life.”

Both Lott and Rutherford asked the community to continue praying for the family.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 is having a critical impact on the Cleveland County community and its health care...
Cleveland Co. officials in ‘dire’ situation with COVID-19 due to lack of beds, drastic rise in hospitalizations and deaths
2 seriously injured in shooting on Independence Boulevard
2 minors, including child younger than 5, injured in shooting on Independence Boulevard
Bottles of liquor sit on the bar at Fin & Fino in uptown Charlotte
N.C. ABC commission chair resigns amid statewide liquor supply problems
Firefighter's wife dies of COVID
Huntersville firefighter’s wife dies after battle with COVID-19 following husband’s COVID-related death
Union County Public Schools shifts back into in-person learning starting Monday
Union County School Board will recognize quarantines for close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Two minors hurt in Charlotte shooting Monday evening
Minors hurt in Charlotte shooting Monday night
Matthew Woods has been organist and choir director at St. Luke's for nearly four years.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church bids farewell to Music Director Matthew Woods
Sammy Ray Harmon, Jr, 25, was charged.
Man charged after foot chase with deputies and Sheriff’s K-9
Novant Health gave an update on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program.
Novant Health reports nearly 99% of employees compliant with COVID-19 vaccination program