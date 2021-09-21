NC DHHS Flu
Rowan Chamber wraps successful recruitment campaign

Top Producer is Elia Gegorek, Gegorek & Associates Realty, LLC.
Top Producer is Elia Gegorek, Gegorek & Associates Realty, LLC.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the “Having Fun in 21” Campaign was successful with 57 new members vs. a goal of 50 new members during the campaign. New member investments were $25,100 vs. a goal of $17,500 and total investments of over $82,700.

“There are many people who have gone above and beyond to serve our community and we wanted to honor and recognize them.  We greatly appreciate all our Campaign volunteers who helped us tell the Chamber’s story!” said Brad Walser with Walser Technology Group and Chair-elect of the Rowan Chamber.

Top Producer is Elia Gegorek, Gegorek & Associates Realty, LLC. She won a local “Having Fun in 21” package valued at over $2,500. Second top producer is Rosalind Hines, Waggoner Realty, and third top producer is Michelle Patterson, Patterson Farm.  All volunteers won valuable prizes donated by Chamber member firms.

The Top Team is F&M Bank, led by Team Captain Carrie Hanneman.

The date for the 2022 Directory and New Member perks has been extended until Fri., Sept. 24.  If you were not able to join during the Campaign and are still interested in membership, please contact the Rowan Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.org or www.rowanchamber.com.

