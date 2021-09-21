NC DHHS Flu
Police: Body found floating in water in southeast Charlotte

Officers said they responded to a welfare check shortly before 2 p.m. on Village Lake Drive, off of Independence Boulevard.
(FOX19 NOW)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a small body of water Tuesday afternoon in southeast Charlotte.

Officers said they responded to a welfare check shortly before 2 p.m. on Village Lake Drive, off of Independence Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found the body, which has not been identified, floating in the water.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-TIPS or Crime stoppers at 704-334-1600.

