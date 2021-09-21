One more First Alert between us and fall-like weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rain will continue off and on through tonight and tomorrow before the front finally clears the Carolinas.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Showers through Wednesday morning

Possible T-storm later

Beautiful end to the week!

We are stuck in the soup for a while longer.

Showers are possible at times through the evening. Temperatures struggled in the 70s all day and they won’t change much between now and the time you wake up in the morning. It will remain mild and muggy.

The morning commute doesn’t look quite as active as it did this morning, but showers are still possible.

There could be a shower at any time through midday. The afternoon could bring a thunderstorm or two out ahead of the cold front. The front itself will arrive early in the evening. That will bring the best chance for thunderstorms. One or two could be strong to severe. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s.

By Thursday, we will finally get a good taste of fall (after it officially arrives on Wednesday).

Highs will scale back to the mid 70s through Friday. Skies will be mainly clear and the humidity will be low. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

The weekend looks good too. Highs will be a tad warmer. We’ll reach the upper 70s or low 80s but the humidity will stay in check.

We should remain dry into next week. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of sun.

There are two tropical storms in the Atlantic. Peter and Rose are both expected to weaken over the next few days as they stay out over the ocean. There’s another disturbance behind it which is very close to Africa. It is projected to head west.

While it could potentially affect the US, it would be more than two weeks away. Models don’t yet go out far enough to determine where it might go. We’ll stay on top of it for you.

