Novant Health reports nearly 99% of employees compliant with COVID-19 vaccination program

This article has 238 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 11 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Novant Health is closing in on having all of its employees in compliance with its COVID-19 vaccination program.

According to the health system, approximately 98.6% of the more than 35,000 Novant Health staffers are compliant with the mandatory vaccine program. Team members are considered compliant if they have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or if they applied for, and were granted, a medical or religious exemption.

NOVANT VACCINATIONS: According to spokesperson as of today 98.6% of the more than 35,000 team members are compliant w/ mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program.



Approx. 375 team members are non-compliant. They have opportunity to comply over 5 day, unpaid suspension @WBTV_News — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) September 21, 2021

Employees who have started a two-dose vaccine series have until Oct. 15 to get their second dose and remain in compliance, a press release stated.

Novant Health team members who have been granted a medical or religious exemption are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear N95 respirator masks or other appropriate PPE, and eye-wear protection while working on the health system’s premises, staff said.

Starting this week, approximately 375 Novant Health employees across 15 hospitals, 800 clinics and hundreds of outpatient facilities have been confirmed to be non-compliant with the vaccination program and cannot report to work, the release said. Those employees will have the opportunity to comply over a five-day, unpaid suspension, health system officials said.

Those who are still non-compliant after the suspension period will be terminated from Novant Health, the release stated.

The health care system announced the mandatory vaccination program earlier this summer.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.