Neighbors say nothings been done nearly a year after they brought attention to ‘dangerous’ NoDa road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A ‘dangerous’ NoDa road is still a problem and neighbors say it’s time for something to be done.

WBTV told you last year about this same section of North Brevard Street in NoDa across from Brooks Sandwich House.

Neighbors called for action last year after a car slammed into the side of townhomes.

They say the curve in the road, along with no warning signs, were putting their property and lives at risk. This week, they say nothing’s changed, however, Monday night, there was another accident.

Neighbors are afraid the next time this happens, it won’t just be property damage but instead, a person or pet will be hurt or killed. They’re asking what tragedy has to happen before something’s done to prevent it.

“it’s just a matter of time,” said NoDa resident Graeme Booth.

Neighbors in this section of Noda say the city needs to step up.

“Everyone in NoDa knows it’s a bad area for speeding. It’s time to listen, time to listen what everyone else knows,” said another neighbor, Brandon Jozsa.

The curve in the road basically appears out of nowhere if you’re on North Brevard, heading towards North Davidson according to neighbors. And they say large yellow arrow signs, warning of the curve, were taken down by new construction.

Neighbors say frequently they see cars going upwards of 50 mph around the curve.

“Worst case scenario is if somebody gets hurt, the damage to the building that can be prepared,” said Jozsa.

That’s what the HOA is dealing with on Tuesday after another car slammed into the side of these townhomes. No one inside was hurt and thankfully, the driver is okay too.

“It’s a really dangerous recipe. And I don’t know how to get them to listen,” said Jozsa. “Are we going to be here next year? Are we going to be here when someone gets hurt?

In 2020, WBTV reported that CDOT was adding a multi-way stop sign at the corner of 25th and Brevard to slow people down. CDOT says that work should be completed any day now and that crosswalks were pre-lined this week.

CDOT also says the large arrow signs are being put back up as well.

