Man wanted on long list of charges arrested just after midnight

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted on a long list of outstanding warrants for an incident in 2020 has now been charged.

26-year-old Daniel M. Jefferson was arrested by officers with the Kannapolis Police Department just after midnight. He was arrested at his home in the 500 block of Rosemont Avenue in Kannapolis.

Jefferson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, larceny, felony cruelty to animals, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, no operator license, failure to stop at stop sign, reckless driving to endanger, and failure to heed light or siren.

A magistrate set Jefferson’s bond at $20,000. Jefferson will appear in court on Wednesday.

