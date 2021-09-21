NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man wanted on long list of charges arrested just after midnight

Charges relate to incident that happened in 2020
Daniel M. Jefferson was charged.
Daniel M. Jefferson was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted on a long list of outstanding warrants for an incident in 2020 has now been charged.

26-year-old Daniel M. Jefferson was arrested by officers with the Kannapolis Police Department just after midnight. He was arrested at his home in the 500 block of Rosemont Avenue in Kannapolis.

Jefferson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, larceny, felony cruelty to animals, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, no operator license, failure to stop at stop sign, reckless driving to endanger, and failure to heed light or siren.

A magistrate set Jefferson’s bond at $20,000. Jefferson will appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 is having a critical impact on the Cleveland County community and its health care...
Cleveland Co. officials in ‘dire’ situation with COVID-19 due to lack of beds, drastic rise in hospitalizations and deaths
2 seriously injured in shooting on Independence Boulevard
2 minors, including child younger than 5, injured in shooting on Independence Boulevard
Bottles of liquor sit on the bar at Fin & Fino in uptown Charlotte
N.C. ABC commission chair resigns amid statewide liquor supply problems
Firefighter's wife dies of COVID
Huntersville firefighter’s wife dies after battle with COVID-19 following husband’s COVID-related death
Union County Public Schools shifts back into in-person learning starting Monday
Union County School Board will recognize quarantines for close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The public can come check out a variety of electric vehicles in person (COVID-safe protocols in...
Harrisburg takes part in National Drive Electric Week on Saturday
The Festival of Lights will run thru December 30.
Kannapolis Christmas festivities announced
“The good news is that the show will go on,” said Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr.
Livingstone College Blue Bears to celebrate homecoming under safety protocols
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham among 6 NC cities to be home for Afghan refugees