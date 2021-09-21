Man charged after foot chase with deputies and Sheriff’s K-9

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man kept Rowan County deputies busy for a while on Friday after he was spotted running in and out of the woods and causing a disturbance.

According to the report, deputies were called to an address n E. Chamblee Drive off Airport Road in Rowan County just after 9:00 a.m. in reference to a disturbance. It had been reported that Sammy Ray Harmon, Jr., 25, was yelling and beating on a window at the address.

Deputies noted that Harmon ran behind the house when he saw them arrive. Harmon was wanted on a charge of parole violation from Surry County for allegedly removing an ankle monitor.

Deputies began searching the area for Harmon, eventually calling in K-9 “Fanta” to help with the search. For more than an hour Harmon was spotted running in and out of the woods in an area around Airport Road, Miller Chapel Road, and East Chamblee Drive. He was also able to get to his car at one point, but jumped out of the car and ran as deputies approached.

A firefighter who was in the area told deputies that he had seen Harmon trying to get into a house while deputies were looking for him. At another house, deputies say Harmon managed to steal a bottle of water from a refrigerator.

“I didn’t really steal nothing,” Harmon later told deputies, “just a bottle of water because I was about to die.”

Harmon was apprehended about 15 yards into the woods. Deputies called Rowan County EMS to treat Harmon for various cuts and injuries suffered from running through the woods without shoes or a shirt. Harmon was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains, but was later taken to the magistrate and then to jail.

Harmon was charged with resist obstruct delay, two counts of felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, second degree trespassing, interfere with an electronic monitoring device, and parole violation. Bond was set at $40,000.

