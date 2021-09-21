Local teacher named to NCDPI Teacher Leadership Council

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Knox Middle School teacher and the 2020-2021 Rowan-Salisbury Schools Teacher of the Year, Sally Schultz, was recently named to the new North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) Teacher Leadership Council.

Schultz was invited by State Superintendent Catherine Truitt to be a part of this new council, which will be an opportunity to engage with other teacher leaders, provide input and feedback on initiatives that affect education and explore how educators are leading in so many ways across our state. Schultz was selected because of her school, district, regional and/or affiliate recognition as an educational leader. Her participation in this council allows her the opportunity to represent her students, colleagues, school and community. Moreover, as a Council Member, she will have opportunities both virtually and in person to contribute to meaningful discussions and activities about educational issues.

Superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington, Sr. said, “The Rowan-Salisbury School System is excited Sally Schultz will be helping to transform public education through this extraordinary opportunity.”

