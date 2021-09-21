NC DHHS Flu
Landis Police to put turn on “steady blue lights” on patrol cars

The lights are called "steady" because they are on and visible, but aren't flashing.
The lights are called "steady" because they are on and visible, but aren't flashing.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - In a post on the department’s social media page, the Landis Police Department announced it will institute a new program beginning October 1st, which is designed to increase police visibility and reduce crime.

To do this, officers will patrol with their steady blue lights on while driving around town, checking businesses, or conducting routine activities.

Similar programs around the country have had “overwhelming success and support from the community.” Studies have shown that the use of these “cruise lights” aids in deterring crime, helps citizens locate officers when they are in need of assistance and makes it even more apparent that our officers are actively patrolling the areas where residents, business owners, and visitors live, work, and play.

“This simple change can have a large impact on how safe people feel within the Town of Landis,” the department posted. “So, if you see an officer driving with steady blue lights beginning October 1st, just know they are actively patrolling and working.”

If an officer is attempting to stop a vehicle or drive to an emergency, the lights will flash like normal.

The trial of this new program will run the entire month of October. Afterwards, police will seek feedback from the community to determine whether or not we should continue this practice.

