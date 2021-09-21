Kannapolis Christmas festivities announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has released details on the activities for the 2021 Christmas season. A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Festival of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 20. The Festival of Lights will run thru December 30.

The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will return on December 11.

The Festival of Lights includes thousands and thousands of Christmas lights and holiday displays. Admission to the park and viewing of the lights is free; tickets are required to ride the carousel and train. The park is located at 700 West C Street in Kannapolis.

Again, this year, kids of all ages will be able to visit Santa. The park will also feature performances from our very own Kannapolis Singing Bears, who will entertain you with a Christmas Carol performance.

On various nights local community groups and musicians will perform your favorite Christmas songs. Children will also have an opportunity to create ornaments and engage in the children’s zone.

Additional Information:

November 20 – Tree Lighting Ceremony – 6 p.m. at Village Park, 700 West C St. Celebrate the start of the Christmas season in Kannapolis with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Enjoy live music and entertainment, kid’s activities and fireworks. Free Admission.

November 20-December 30 – Festival of Lights – (closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) Open 6-9 p.m. Sundays thru Thursdays; 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Come to Village Park and enjoy all the beautiful lights and displays in celebration of the holidays. Visit with Santa, do a craft, enjoy smore’s around the fire pit and much more.

December 11 - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade begins in downtown Kannapolis at 6 p.m. – This special nighttime parade travels through the streets of downtown Kannapolis and usually lasts until 7:30 p.m. If you are interested in participating in the parade as a sponsor or a float entry visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmas. A limited number of professional floats are available, or you can enter your own float. Float registrations are due November 11.

Direct Links to Register for the Parade:

Any Float Entry: https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Parks-Recreation/Kannapolis-Christmas/Parade-Application

Band Entry: https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Parks-Recreation/Kannapolis-Christmas/Parade-Band-Application

