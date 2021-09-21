Harrisburg takes part in National Drive Electric Week on Saturday

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: On Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., electric vehicle (EV) drivers, enthusiasts and those interested in learning more about EVs will be at the Harrisburg Town Center (outside, in the field and parking spots adjacent to Town Hall). This is the first time a National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) event is being held in Harrisburg.

The public can come check out a variety of electric vehicles in person (COVID-safe protocols in place) to learn more about the benefits of EVs and talk to current EV drivers about their experiences. Currently, there 15 participating EVs registered representing multiple makes and models (Audi, Chevy, Jeep, Nissan, Tesla, Volkswagen) covering 272k+ total miles driven.

There will also be information shared about the two charging stations in Harrisburg – one in Town Center and a brand new one in Harrisburg Park (both are dual-port). Some Harrisburg local elected officials, including Mayor Steve Sciascia, will be in attendance and other relevant organizations will be participating - confirmed are: two solar companies, Renewable Energy Design (RED) Group and Tayco Electric & Solar; Plug-in NC (part of Advanced Energy); Thomas Built Jouley electric school bus (a Jouley bus will be on-site at this event!) and representative from the Cabarrus County Schools transportation department. The Harrisburg Sustainability Advisory Board (HSAB) is working to confirm possible participation from some auto dealers, electric utilities and others. CleanAIRE NC is another supporting organization; the HSAB is partnering with them on some initiatives and has installed PurpleAir monitors in Harrisburg Park and Pharr Mill Park.

The 11th annual National Drive Electric Week, a coast-to-coast celebration of electric vehicles (EVs), will be held September 25 through October 3 and include more than 180 online and safe, in-person events.

Each year, it’s becoming increasingly clear that EVs are here to stay and represent the future of cleaner, pollution-free driving. A recent survey by Consumer Reports and the Union of Concerned Scientists shows that over 60 percent of prospective car buyers in the U.S. are interested in electric vehicles; public interest, across geography and income level, is growing.

WHEN: Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

WHERE: Harrisburg, NC – Town Center outside in the field behind Town Hall and the adjacent street parking spots. The EV charging station here is located at 6405 Kee Lane (see map on event webpage).

WHO: This NDEW event is being hosted by the Harrisburg Sustainability Advisory Board.

NDEW is presented by national organizers Plug In America, the Electric Auto Association, the Sierra Club, and EVHybridNoire. Nissan LEAF® is the exclusive automotive sponsor of NDEW 2021 and Wells Fargo is the exclusive banking sponsor of NDEW 2021. Clipper Creek and Electrify America are silver level sponsors. Edison International and Enel X are bronze level sponsors. IBEW 11 is a green level sponsor.

For more information about the Harrisburg, NC Drive Electric Week, visit https://driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=2816.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.