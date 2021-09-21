NC DHHS Flu
Gov. Roy Cooper to address the fight against COVID-19 in North Carolina

Cooper is joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force to share the update at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper is speaking Tuesday to address the fight against COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Cooper is joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force to share the update at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.

The last time Gov. Cooper held a press conference about COVID-19, he urged vaccinations, pushed for masks in schools and touted monoclonal antibody treatment. The governor said COVID-19 vaccines are continuing to do their job by stopping most of the severe illness and death and they remain the “best tool to end this pandemic”.

North Carolina health officials reported 4,381 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. To date, there have been 1,350,697 confirmed cases since the first case was reported in North Carolina on March 3, 2020.

Officials also reported 3,464 people are hospitalized due to the virus. The total number of people who have died of complications with the virus is now 15,811 in North Carolina.

Officials also say 17,205,478 tests have been given in N.C. and the daily percent of positive tests reported was 11 percent.

