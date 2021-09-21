First Alert: Rain, storms set for Tuesday, Wednesday

This article has 299 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 29 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for both Today and Wednesday, as widespread showers and storms are forecast, with cooler temperatures in the week ahead.

Widespread rain and wet street today

Showers and stronger storms Wednesday

Fall weather follows for late-week and the weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Clouds and easterly breezes coupled with widespread rain today will make for a much cooler day with afternoon readings no better than the low to middle 70s. The rain may not be too terribly heavy around Charlotte and the Piedmont, however heavier downpours in the mountains could lead to pockets of flash flooding there. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the mountains and northern foothills until 8pm tonight.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the mountains and northern foothills until 8 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: WBTV)

Rain may taper back to scattered showers late today and tonight with muggy lows in the upper 60s.

We may start Wednesday off on a relatively quiet note, but as the day wears on, more showers and late-day thunderstorms will enter the picture. In advance of Wednesday’s stormy cold front, afternoon readings will inch back up to near 80° late in the day.

There is a low chance for a tornado and flooding on Wednesday. (Source: WBTV)

Wednesday is the autumn equinox, officially at 3:20 pm, and it will feel a lot more like fall, as cooler and drier air moves into the Carolinas Thursday through the weekend behind the midweek cold front.

Thursday through Sunday will feature morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s, with afternoon high temperatures mainly in the 70s, under mostly sunny skies.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.