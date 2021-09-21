First Alert: Rain impacts to continue through Tuesday, storms arrive Wednesday

This article has 262 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 18 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert days are in place for today and Wednesday as steady rain will impact portions of the area through this evening and a few strong storms will be possible by Wednesday afternoon.

Gloomy, rainy Tuesday to continue

Storms, a few strong-severe, arrive Wednesday

Much drier, more comfortable air arrives by the end of the workweek

After a rainy start to the day, passing showers continue to impact the Carolinas and will remain in the forecast through the evening commute. Rain coverage will likely decrease overnight and into Wednesday morning, leading to a less active morning commute, but additional storms are anticipated by the afternoon.

These storms will then move eastward through the area, potentially bringing heavy rain impacts to the evening commute. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side and an isolated severe storm or two is possible. Keep your WBTV Weather app handy so you can check the radar before heading out the door!

By Wednesday evening, the cold front responsible for the storms would have exited the region to the east. High pressure will then build in and much drier, more comfortable conditions will have worked into the region.

Temperatures will drop to near 50° in the morning hours by the end of the workweek and afternoon highs will only reach the 70s through Saturday. Although slightly warmer conditions return by the second half of the weekend, it will still be below average as we kick off the first weekend of fall!

