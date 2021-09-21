WATCH: Superdome roof catches fire; 1 injured

NC DHHS Flu
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An intense fire sent flames and heavy black smoke billowing out of the Caesars Superdome roof Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m.

While the cause of the fire was not immediately known, several workers could be seen atop the stadium’s iconic white roof. Cleaning and renovations to the roof after its recent corporate re-branding is believed to have recently resumed after being interrupted by Hurricane Ida.

At least one person was transported with minor burns.

At least one person was transported with minor burns following a fire on the roof of the Superdome.(WVUE)

Fox 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan said the fire appeared to have started in the “gutter tub” on the roof, where workers were using a high-powered pressure washer, according to a text message from Doug Thornton, Vice President of Stadiums for ASM Global, the parent company that manages the facility.

Here's where the fire started on the roof of the Superdome in the gutter tub.
Here's where the fire started on the roof of the Superdome in the gutter tub.(NOLA Ready)

Flames and dark black smoke could be seen along the lip of the roof for nearly 15 minutes. The smoke was visible across New Orleans and turned to a lighter shade of gray around 12:50 p.m., indicating the blaze was being brought under control and extinguished. The fire was reported under control by city officials around 1:20 p.m.

The Saints’ home stadium is scheduled to be the site of the team’s Oct. 3 game against the New York Giants. Duncan says the concrete roof should prevent any damage to the integrity of the stadium.

Damage assessment has already begun.

