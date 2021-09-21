DHEC confirms rabid bat in Dillon County, two cats exposed

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State health officials say a bat found in Dillon County has tested positive for rabies.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the bat was located near Live Oak Lane and Woodcreek Drive.

The bat was submitted for laboratory testing on Sept. 16 and was confirmed to have rabies the following day.

Two cats were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. Officials say there are no known human exposures.

“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus,” said rabies program team leader Terri McCollister. “People don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook.”

Officials say you should assume a person or pet has potentially been bitten if the following occurs:

They wake up to find a bat in a room

A bat is found where children, pets, or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended

They have been in direct contact with a bat

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come into contact with this bat or another animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Florence office at (843) 661-4825 during normal business hours or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902.

