NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte man charged for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items

A Charlotte man has been charged for wire fraud in a case of scamming Amazon out of nearly $300,000 worth of items
By Jason Huber
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man has been charged for wire fraud in a case of scamming Amazon out of nearly $300,000 worth of items, according to Western District of North Carolina court documents.

Documents show that Hudson Hamrick, of Charlotte, engaged in a fraudulent return scheme by ordering at least $290,000 worth of Amazon items that included electronics, guitars, tools, camera equipment and other high-end consumer products. Hamrick then returned a different item, which was cheaper and/or broken to Amazon to obtain credit for the purchase price.

Hamrick allegedly either kept the new item or resold it online. Therefore, he received both the refund from Amazon and the proceeds for selling the item he originally received.

Over the course of the scheme that lasted from October 2016 to 2020, Hamrick was engaged in more than 300 fraudulent transactions and returned more than 270 items, with 250 being materially different in value from the original product he received.

Some of the items included in the scheme were a $3,536 coffee machine, $4,256 IMac and $1,227 Fuji Spray System.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 is having a critical impact on the Cleveland County community and its health care...
Cleveland Co. officials in ‘dire’ situation with COVID-19 due to lack of beds, drastic rise in hospitalizations and deaths
2 seriously injured in shooting on Independence Boulevard
19-year-old, 15-year-old charged after highway gunfight injures 1-year-old in southeast Charlotte, police looking for other car involved
Bottles of liquor sit on the bar at Fin & Fino in uptown Charlotte
N.C. ABC commission chair resigns amid statewide liquor supply problems
A Charlotte business owner explained that a viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine...
Charlotte business owner explains viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine message
Firefighter's wife dies of COVID
Huntersville firefighter’s wife dies after battle with COVID-19 following husband’s COVID-related death

Latest News

Two additional suspects have been charged in the Aug. 6 death of Terrik Roddey.
Fifth person charged with murder in fatal shooting of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte
A fire was reported at the Caesar's Superdome just after 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 21
WATCH: Superdome roof catches fire; 1 injured
2 seriously injured in shooting on Independence Boulevard
19-year-old, 15-year-old charged after highway gunfight injures 1-year-old in southeast Charlotte, police looking for other car involved
Governor Roy Cooper is joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force to share the update at...
Gov. Roy Cooper to address the fight against COVID-19 in North Carolina