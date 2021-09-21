Bond denied for third suspect charged in shooting death of 3-year-old in northwest Charlotte

This article has 229 words with a read time of approximately 1 minutes and 8 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man charged in the murder of 3-year-old Asiah Figeuroa will stay in jail.

Kaleb Lawrence, 21, was denied bond during his first court appearance Monday. He has been charged with first-degree murder, eight counts of attempted murder, nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say he’s one of at least three men tied to the child’s death. He was killed just before midnight on Sept. 7 at his northwest Charlotte home.

Related coverage:

‘It was heartbreaking’: Community mourns death of 3-year-old killed in Charlotte drive-by shooting

CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students

CMPD monitoring social media threats following shooting that killed 3-year-old

Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy

Police say several people fired nearly 150 rounds into the child’s home while he was sleeping. His sister was also grazed by gunfire but is expected to be OK.

Jacob Lanier, 21, was charged with attempted murder, while 21-year-old Qua’tonio Stephens is charged with accessory. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to any more arrests.

Lanier is facing nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder charges. His bond was previously denied.

Detectives continue to say they believe teens from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools were also involved.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.