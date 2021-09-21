NC DHHS Flu
Bond denied for third suspect charged in shooting death of 3-year-old in northwest Charlotte

Kaleb Lawrence, 21, was denied bond during his first court appearance Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:05 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man charged in the murder of 3-year-old Asiah Figeuroa will stay in jail.

Kaleb Lawrence, 21, was denied bond during his first court appearance Monday. He has been charged with first-degree murder, eight counts of attempted murder, nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say he’s one of at least three men tied to the child’s death. He was killed just before midnight on Sept. 7 at his northwest Charlotte home.

Police say several people fired nearly 150 rounds into the child’s home while he was sleeping. His sister was also grazed by gunfire but is expected to be OK.

Jacob Lanier, 21, was charged with attempted murder, while 21-year-old Qua’tonio Stephens is charged with accessory. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to any more arrests.

Lanier is facing nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder charges. His bond was previously denied.

Detectives continue to say they believe teens from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools were also involved.

