NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Being civil & respectful to one another is important.’ 5 things Gov. Cooper said during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing

Gov. Roy Cooper continued to urge North Carolinians on Tuesday to get their vaccines in his latest COVID briefing.
The death toll has reached 15,811 throughout the state and just 52% of the state is fully...
The death toll has reached 15,811 throughout the state and just 52% of the state is fully vaccinated. Less than half of those aged 12-24 have had one dose, which is currently the highest case age group.(Governor Roy Cooper)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper continued to urge North Carolinians on Tuesday to get their vaccines in his latest COVID briefing.

The death toll has reached 15,811 throughout the state and just 52% of the state is fully vaccinated. Less than half of those aged 12-24 have had one dose, which is currently the age group with the highest COVID cases.

Gov. Roy Cooper addresses ‘threats, bullying, intimidation’ at school board meetings over mask requirements

With 3,464 people currently in the hospital in addition to the deaths, Cooper said most of the deaths are now preventable with the ‘life-giving’ vaccines.

Cooper urged people to still get vaccinated even if they’ve had COVID.

“If you haven’t gotten a shot, and you’re not yet sick, it’s not too late. If you have had COVID but you are now negative, a vaccine still gives you much better protection against this disease.”

-N.C. Gov. Cooper

The governor also addressed the ongoing arguments, debates and anger that has evolved around the decisions to be vaccinated and wear masks at schools.

“Many are concerned about the fevered pitch that many school board meetings have reached in recent weeks. I am, too. Threats, bullying, intimidation. None of this belongs in our public schools, particularly by adults. Remember – our children are watching.”

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper

“Keeping children safe, healthy and learning, while in person, and in the classroom – that’s the number one priority. We cannot lose sight of that critically important goal.”

N.C. Gov. Cooper

Cooper asked for more civil discussions as the school year goes on and believes we will emerge from the pandemic ‘stronger than ever.’

“Being civil & respectful of one another is important to navigate another COVID school year. Let’s behave the way we ask our kids to act. We owe it to them and we owe it to each other. We will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever. We all want to do it as soon as possible – so let’s do it together.”

N.C. Gov. Cooper

With vaccines now mandated under an executive order for NC Cabinet agencies, and many other businesses requiring the shot, education of why it’s important will be one of the top priorities.

“We continue to educate employees with questions about the vaccine or need help finding a place to get a shot. I encourage more businesses to follow this example by implementing their own vaccine requirements. It’ll make our people and economy healthier and help businesses thrive.”

N.C. Gov. Cooper

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured in shooting on Independence Boulevard
19-year-old, 15-year-old charged after highway gunfight injures 1-year-old in southeast Charlotte, police looking for other car involved
COVID-19 is having a critical impact on the Cleveland County community and its health care...
Cleveland Co. officials in ‘dire’ situation with COVID-19 due to lack of beds, drastic rise in hospitalizations and deaths
A Charlotte business owner explained that a viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine...
Charlotte business owner explains viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine message
Bottles of liquor sit on the bar at Fin & Fino in uptown Charlotte
N.C. ABC commission chair resigns amid statewide liquor supply problems
Firefighter's wife dies of COVID
Huntersville firefighter’s wife dies after battle with COVID-19 following husband’s COVID-related death

Latest News

Neighbors complain again about dangerous road in NoDa, they say nothings been done to slow...
Neighbors say nothings been done nearly a year after they brought attention to ‘dangerous’ NoDa road
South Iredell High School will host the town hall Tuesday at 6pm.
‘Our children need help’: Iredell-Statesville Schools holding Suicide Prevention Town Hall
A CMPD patrol vehicle is seen parked outside a building on the campus of Myers Park High School
Mecklenburg DA won’t order outside review of Myers Park rape, sexual assault cases
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured