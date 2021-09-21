‘Being civil & respectful to one another is important.’ 5 things Gov. Cooper said during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper continued to urge North Carolinians on Tuesday to get their vaccines in his latest COVID briefing.

The death toll has reached 15,811 throughout the state and just 52% of the state is fully vaccinated. Less than half of those aged 12-24 have had one dose, which is currently the age group with the highest COVID cases.

With 3,464 people currently in the hospital in addition to the deaths, Cooper said most of the deaths are now preventable with the ‘life-giving’ vaccines.

Cooper urged people to still get vaccinated even if they’ve had COVID.

“If you haven’t gotten a shot, and you’re not yet sick, it’s not too late. If you have had COVID but you are now negative, a vaccine still gives you much better protection against this disease.”

The governor also addressed the ongoing arguments, debates and anger that has evolved around the decisions to be vaccinated and wear masks at schools.

“Many are concerned about the fevered pitch that many school board meetings have reached in recent weeks. I am, too. Threats, bullying, intimidation. None of this belongs in our public schools, particularly by adults. Remember – our children are watching.”

“Keeping children safe, healthy and learning, while in person, and in the classroom – that’s the number one priority. We cannot lose sight of that critically important goal.”

Cooper asked for more civil discussions as the school year goes on and believes we will emerge from the pandemic ‘stronger than ever.’

“Being civil & respectful of one another is important to navigate another COVID school year. Let’s behave the way we ask our kids to act. We owe it to them and we owe it to each other. We will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever. We all want to do it as soon as possible – so let’s do it together.”

With vaccines now mandated under an executive order for NC Cabinet agencies, and many other businesses requiring the shot, education of why it’s important will be one of the top priorities.

“We continue to educate employees with questions about the vaccine or need help finding a place to get a shot. I encourage more businesses to follow this example by implementing their own vaccine requirements. It’ll make our people and economy healthier and help businesses thrive.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.