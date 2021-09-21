Atrium Health announces new Senior Vice President, North Market President

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health has named Roy L. Hawkins Jr. as its new senior vice president and North Market president. Hawkins, whose appointment is effective immediately, will lead operational strategy for Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Stanly, Atrium Health University City and the free-standing emergency departments in Huntersville, Harrisburg and Kannapolis.

“Roy has the experience that Atrium Health needs in our North Market,” said Christopher Bowe, Atrium Health group senior vice president and chief operating officer for the Greater Charlotte region, who preceded Hawkins in the role. “His accomplishments with other leading health care services makes him the ideal person to lead and align the hospitals in Cabarrus, Stanly and University City, along with the emergency departments in Huntersville, Harrisburg and Kannapolis.”

“I am excited to join Atrium Health and be part of its ‘for all’ mission,” said Hawkins. “With parts of the market being part of a major city and others being more rural, this role will allow me to apply my experiences to the distinctly different challenges facing each individual hospital, while bringing them into alignment to achieve collective goals and sustain our high-quality care. I’m grateful to become a part of the Atrium Health family.”

Since 2019, Hawkins has served as senior vice president and chief executive officer of Jackson Memorial Hospital, in Miami. He managed multiple business units and premier service lines, including the emergency care center, the critical care division, Ryder Trauma Center and the Miami Transplant Institute – the second largest transplant center in the United States and the only center in Florida that performs every type of transplant.

Prior to joining Jackson Memorial, Hawkins was senior vice president and chief executive officer of Jackson North Medical Center, in North Miami Beach. He previously served as the chief operating officer of Johnston-Willis Hospital, in Richmond, Virginia, where he led the organization through a record-breaking year in patient volumes and spearheaded the hospital’s efforts to achieve Comprehensive Stroke Center certification. Additionally, he had executive oversight for the hospital’s emergency department, surgical services, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute and its rehabilitation unit.

Hawkins completed his undergraduate degree in business administration from Howard University, in Washington, D.C., and his Master of Health Administration degree from Florida International University, in Miami.

He served as president of the National Association of Health Services Executives from 2013 to 2015.

