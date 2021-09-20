Woman killed after being struck by car in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car Sunday night in Kings Mountain.

The Kings Mountain Police Department responded to the scene around 8:50 p.m. on North Cansler Street between Walker and Fulton Street, where they found the victim, 41-year-old Deidra Moore unresponsive.

Moore was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Moore remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Kings Mountain Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information should contact Cpl. J Bryant at 704-734-0444.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.