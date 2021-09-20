NC DHHS Flu
Union County School Board will recognize quarantines for close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This article has 271 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 21 seconds.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The Union County Board of Education approved a motion to recognize quarantines of students and staff who are considered close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases, in accordance with state law.

The motion passed on an 8-1 vote following a special-called meeting in which the board met for over 90 minutes in executive session before holding the vote in public via a virtual meeting.

According to the motion, the school board will continue to follow its legal obligations of reporting positive cases to the Union County Health Department and provide relevant information to county health officials.

Additionally, Union County Public Schools will require students who are symptomatic or positive for COVID-19 to stay home.

During the brief public meeting, board members said the Union County Health Department has taken over primary responsibilities of contact tracing and has reduced the length of the quarantine period of asymptomatic individuals, in accordance with state law.

The board reversed course from a week ago, when the members made the controversial decision to end contact tracing and quarantining within Union County Public Schools.

Days after that decision, North Carolina State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen sent the district a letter asking Union County to comply with state guidance by Friday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m., or legal action could be taken.

By the end of the week, officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said their attorneys had “productive conversations” with Union County School Board attorneys about their safety protocols in order to avoid legal action against the district.

Stay with WBTV for more on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

