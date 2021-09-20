NC DHHS Flu
Register now: "Project Pink" wants to give you a free mammogram

Project Pink provides uninsured women 40 and older with a free mammogram screening.
Charlotte Radiology continues to urge women to begin their annual screening mammogram routine...
Charlotte Radiology continues to urge women to begin their annual screening mammogram routine at age 40.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the sixth year in a row, WBTV is proud to partner with Levine Cancer Institute (LCI) and Charlotte Radiology for Project Pink. WBTV will be LIVE during WBTV News This Morning, QC Morning, WBTV News at Noon, and QC@3 on October 8th with representatives and a visit from the Mobile Mammography Unit.

What? Project Pink provides uninsured women who are 40 years and older with a free mammogram screening. The first 40 eligible women will be screened. You can find out more information about registering through Levine Cancer Institute’s website.

When? Friday, October 8, 2021, from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Where? Charlotte Radiology’s Mobile Mammography Unit will be set up at WBTV.

Additional important information: We will not be accepting walk-in appointments on October 8th. Miss the event? You can call Levine Cancer Institute at 980-442-3075 to schedule a free mammogram at a future Project Pink event.

Looking to make a donation? Here’s where you can help Levine Cancer Institute continue to make a difference.

WBTV is partnering with Levine Cancer Institute (LCI): Project PINK and Charlotte Radiology to...
WBTV is partnering with Levine Cancer Institute (LCI): Project PINK and Charlotte Radiology to provide uninsured women, 40 and older, with a free Project PINK mammogram screening.

Did you know?

  • Women in their 40s do get breast cancer.
  • Charlotte Radiology continues to urge women to begin their annual screening mammogram routine at age 40.
  • Why? 22% of cancers diagnosed are in women between the ages of 40-49.
  • Despite other recommendations, studies state that starting annual mammograms at 40 saves the MOST lives vs. waiting or screening every other year.
  • 75% of breast cancer diagnoses are in women with NO family history.
  • Delaying the start of routine mammograms or providing them every other year could come at the cost of 6,500 lives annually.
  • Mammography is the ONLY screening method that consistently proves to reduce cancer deaths.
How your donation benefits Levine Cancer Institute
How your donation benefits Levine Cancer Institute

