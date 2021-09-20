NC DHHS Flu
Part of N Tryon Street will be closed to address flooding concerns
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A problem road in Charlotte known for flooding is getting some much-needed attention.

If you’re traveling along N Tryon Street, a heads up, part of the road will be closed as crews work to fix a problem that floods the road.

This major artery in Northeast Charlotte has experienced its share of flooding over the years.

But soon—that could all change.

Contractors for Charlotte Water will be focused on replacing stormwater pipes on North Tryon Street between East 16th street and West 15th Street.

The goal?

To reduce the chances of flooding.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services says, crews are installing new stormwater infrastructure, which will expand the current system which is over 50 years old.

This portion of North Tryon will be closed Thursday, September 23 through October 8.

Looking for an alternate route?

Inbound traffic can use Dalton Avenue and North Graham Street.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

