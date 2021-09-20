NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Panthers donate backpacks with school supplies to 15,000 students in Carolinas

David and Nicole Tepper Foundation teamed up with the John M. Belk Endowment, Classroom Central and Carolina Panthers Charities to donate more than 15,000 backpacks with supplies to school districts in North and South Carolina.
By Jason Huber
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation teamed up with the John M. Belk Endowment, Classroom Central and Carolina Panthers Charities to donate more than 15,000 backpacks with supplies to school districts in North and South Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Durham Public Schools and York County (S.C.) school districts will each receive 5,000 backpacks with the school supplies.

The distribution of the supplies began on Friday, Sept. 17 as Nicole Tepper was joined by Carolina Panthers rookie players, mascot Sir Purr and the TopCats at Thomasboro Academy in Charlotte for a kickoff event.

Classroom Central is coordinating the multi-school distribution.

“We are extremely grateful to the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation and Panthers Charities for helping inspire our community to come together in support of local students,” Classroom Central Executive Director Karen Calder said. “Together, we’ve ensured 30,000 students started the school year prepared to succeed.”

The Teppers have been known to donate to schools in the Carolinas since owner David Tepper purchased the team in 2018.

“Ensuring that students have the basic resources they need for the classroom is critical for their confidence, development and success,” said Panthers owner David Tepper said. “I am proud to team up with our community partners for this important effort.”

The Panthers and their partners plan to host encouragement rallies for each school district once health and safety protocols allow in-school and in-person events.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter's wife dies of COVID
Huntersville firefighter’s wife dies after battle with COVID-19 following husband’s COVID-related death
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
homicide in Charlotte
Police investigate homicide outside nightclub near Spectrum Center
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Union County Public Schools shifts back into in-person learning starting Monday
Union County School Board will recognize quarantines for close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Children ages 5-11 could become eligible for the shot under emergency use authorization.
‘I would not wait’: Charlotte pediatrician recommends parents vaccine kids ages 5-11 once Pfizer gets Emergency Use Authorization
‘I would not wait’: Charlotte pediatrician recommends parents vaccine kids ages 5-11 once...
‘I would not wait’: Charlotte pediatrician recommends parents vaccine kids ages 5-11 once Pfizer gets Emergency Use Authorization
Nearly $200 million Clover Schools bond referendum vote Saturday, town still split
Nearly $200 million Clover Schools bond referendum vote Saturday, town still split
One injured, several cars shot into during series of shootings in Lancaster County