One injured, several cars shot into during series of shootings in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a series of shootings over the weekend in Lancaster County.

Officers say only one person was injured, and no one was killed, during shootings Friday night into Saturday morning. However, several cars were shot into.

Police initially responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Friday at apartments on Pardue Street. Four cars were struck by gunfire along two different blocks.

While investigating the first shooting, another shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Ferguson St.

Officers say they heard the shots and saw a large cloud of smoke coming from the area.

An officer found a car that appeared to be fleeing the scene.

Police say the car quickly pulled into the parking lot of the Municipal Justice Center where the driver got out of the car and ran to the officer’s patrol car.

The driver told police he had been shot and needed medical attention. The victim was transported by Lancaster County EMS to a nearby medical facility where he was treated for an apparent gunshot wound to an upper extremity.

Just a couple of hours later, at about 3 a.m., officers were called to Caroline Court for shots fired. Investigators found nothing on Saturday, but a resident discovered evidence of a shooting after returning home on Monday morning. Two windows and a door were shot. There were no injuries reported.

