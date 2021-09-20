One injured in crash involving passenger vehicle, CMS bus, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus early Monday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash between a passenger vehicle and the CMS bus occurred near the intersection of Chesapeake Drive and North Hoskins Road shortly before 6:15 a.m.

Officers said there were no children on the bus at the time of the collision.

According to Medic, on person was taken to Atrium University with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate what led to the crash.

