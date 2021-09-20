NC DHHS Flu
One injured in crash involving passenger vehicle, CMS bus, authorities say

Officers said there were no children on the bus at the time of the collision.
Police are investigating a crash between a passenger vehicle and a CMS bus that happened early Monday morning.
Police are investigating a crash between a passenger vehicle and a CMS bus that happened early Monday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus early Monday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash between a passenger vehicle and the CMS bus occurred near the intersection of Chesapeake Drive and North Hoskins Road shortly before 6:15 a.m.

According to Medic, on person was taken to Atrium University with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate what led to the crash.

