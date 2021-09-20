Midday Update: First Alert for much needed rain Tuesday and Wednesday

This article has 269 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 20 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve waited for a while for rain, and it looks pretty dry for a while after this event. Rain is expected to be in the Carolinas Tuesday through Wednesday.

First Alert Tuesday and Wednesday

Rain - heavy at times

Beautiful end to the week!

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Today will be warm and muggy. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a chance for a few showers late today or into the evening. This is not the main event. The heaviest rain will be held to our west today.

By tomorrow morning, most models are bringing in rain. Go ahead and find the rain gear before you’re rushing out the door in the morning. Rain is possible and could even be heavy at times through the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

There could be a lull in the rain at times on Wednesday before the cold front moves through. When it does in the afternoon, it will bring more rain and even thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. By the time all is said and done, a few inches of rain are possible.

Widespread rain is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. (Source: WBTV)

Hopefully we get rain because after this batch moves out, some models aren’t picking up on any more rain until October.

The last part of the week will be pretty fantastic if you like fall weather. Highs will be in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday with low humidity and nice blue skies. The weekend looks good too. Highs will be closer to 80° with low humidity.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.