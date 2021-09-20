NC DHHS Flu
Memorial service scheduled for Huntersville firefighter who died from COVID-19 complications

The memorial service for Jeff Hager will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Grace Covenant Church, located at 17301 Statesville Road in Cornelius.
Veteran firefighter Jeff Hager and his wife Amee tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 23. They...
Veteran firefighter Jeff Hager and his wife Amee tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 23. They were both admitted to the hospital on Aug. 28.(Huntersville Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A memorial service has been announced for a Huntersville firefighter who died after a battle with COVID-19.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the memorial service for Jeff Hager will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Grace Covenant Church, located at 17301 Statesville Road in Cornelius.

The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website, which will be shared via the HFD’s social media platforms.

According to a GoFundMe, Hager, a veteran firefighter, and his wife Amee tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 23. They were both admitted to the hospital on Aug. 28.

On Sept. 3, officials say their conditions worsened, and their progress had been very slow.

The Charlotte Fire Department announced that Jeffery Hager died on Sept. 10.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, Hager was with the department since 2013. He served as paid part-time firefighter/EMT and was also a volunteer firefighter.

“Jeff, who was also a career firefighter with the Charlotte Fire Department, could be frequently found at one of our fire stations, often serving the community when he was off from his full-time job,” the HPD said in a statement. “Jeff’s smile and quick wit were contagious and he had many friends both in the fire service and throughout the Huntersville Community. Jeff was an excellent firefighter and an even better friend, father and husband. His loss leaves a large void here in our department and in our community - he will be surely be missed.”

A little more than a week after Hager died of COVID-19 complications, his wife passed away, her family announced in a journal post on Saturday.

Officials say Jeff and Amee have four children, ages 14, 13, 7 and 6. The children are currently being cared for by family members.

A GoFundMe page to benefit the family has raised nearly $86,000 as of Monday morning.

