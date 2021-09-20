‘I would not wait’: Charlotte pediatrician recommends parents vaccine kids ages 5-11 once Pfizer gets Emergency Use Authorization

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Younger children could soon become eligible for protection against COVID-19.

Pfizer announced the results from its recent study, saying its vaccine is safe for kids ages 5 to 11.

The company plans to apply for emergency use authorization, or EUA, as early as the end of this month.

Pfizer was the first company in the US to get a COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by the FDA for ages 16 and older.

Right now, ages 12 to 15 are also able to get the shot under EUA.

The Pfizer vaccine is proven to be safe and effective for hundreds of millions of people, and now the company’s data shows it’s effective for young kids, at a time when more children are getting sick.

“I want the virus to go away,” 6-year-old Ella Pangburn told WBTV while playing at Freedom Park on Monday.

Her father says she will get the vaccine once it is available to her age group.

Charlotte-based pediatrician Dr. Laura Sinai says this is good timing for the shot to potentially become available for younger age groups.

“28.9% of infections now are in children,” Dr. Sinai said. “It used to be everyone was saying only adults got covid, kids are pretty much safe. That’s just not the case anymore.”

Pfizer announced on Monday that its findings prove the shot is safe for this age group.

The company enrolled 2,268 children between ages 5 to 11 and each child got two doses of a 10-microgram shot. That is a third of the dosage given to older groups.

Pfizer says there were fewer side effects in this age group, and no cases of myocarditis, the heart condition seen as a rare side effect primarily in young men.

Dr. Sinai also pointed out that more children get myocarditis from COVID-19 than from the vaccine.

“There have been over five million cases of covid in children in the US, there have been over 460 deaths,” she said. “That’s small compared to adults, but if you’re a parent, I’m pretty sure you feel like one death of a child is too many.”

Some parents tell WBTV they are still hesitant.

“We wouldn’t want to give it to the girls yet just because there’s not information out there on it yet,” Maria Rodriguez told WBTV.

Dr. Sinai recommends parents do their research now.

“In terms of waiting, I would not wait,” Dr. Sinai said “There is zero evidence at this time to suggest that a child 5 to 11 is going to react in any way different than all the people who have had the vaccine so far. Remember that Pfizer has given hundreds of millions of doses. We’re not talking about a handful here and there.”

Others say they don’t feel the need to wait.

“If the data and the science shows that it’s safe, then I don’t see why we wouldn’t take that step and get her vaccinated,” parent Jeffrey Kimball said.

Dr. Sinai says if everything goes well when Pfizer presents its data to the FDA, the shot could be available for this new age group as early as October.

She says if you still have questions, talk to your child’s pediatrician.

If you do online research, she says to make sure it’s coming from reputable sites like the CDC or NCDHHS.

