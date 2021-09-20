First Alert! We’re in for a WET two days!

This article has 288 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 26 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain arrives tonight and moves out by Thursday. Grab the rain gear. You’re going to need it!

Rain greets you first thing tomorrow

T-storms possible Wednesday

Beautiful fall weather late week

Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast (WBTV)

For the rest of the evening, we could pick up a few showers. It will remain warm and muggy. Heavier rain will move in during the night. Lows only fall to the upper 60s.

Heading out the door for your Tuesday morning commute, plan for the rain to slow you down a bit. It could be heavy at times during the first half of the day. By late afternoon, the heaviest rain should start to make progress north, but our mountains and foothills could still be dealing with it. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Showers will be spottier on Wednesday. A cold front will move through late in the day. That will be our best chance for thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. That gives us another shot at some heavy rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.

The front will finally move along on Thursday. We may start the day with clouds but the sun will reappear, and temps will top out in the mid-70s. The atmosphere will be clear and dry. That means plenty of sun and low humidity. We’ll enjoy similar weather on Friday.

The weekend? Make plans! Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sun. The humidity will be very low too.

The tropics have several storms we’re watching. Tropical Storms Peter and Rose are out in the Atlantic and have no plans of paying us a visit. Peter could produce rough surf at the beaches later this week and over the weekend though.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

