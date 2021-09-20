First Alert: Rain and storms highlight the midweek

This article has 275 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 22 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for both Tuesday and Wednesday, as widespread showers and storms are expected, with cooler temperatures in the week ahead.

Mostly cloudy but mostly dry today

Showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday

Fall weather follows for late-week and the weekend

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid today with afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s. Rain chances will remain low for most of the day, though there will be a few spotty showers that break out late in the day, especially in the mountains.

Scattered showers will drift from south to north across the WBTV viewing area tonight with lows in the mild 60s.

You’ll need your rain gear and will probably want to allow a little extra time for your commute both Tuesday and Wednesday, as showers and thunderstorms will be numerous. Because of the increased rain chances and cloud cover, temperatures will be in the mid 70s Tuesday before rebounding to near 80° late Wednesday.

Wednesday is the autumn equinox, officially at 3:20 pm, and it will feel a lot more like fall, as cooler and drier air moves into the Carolinas Thursday through the weekend behind Wednesday’s cold front.

Thursday through Sunday will feature morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s, with afternoon high temperatures mainly in the 70s, under mostly sunny skies.

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

