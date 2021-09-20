‘Dire’ situation with COVID-19 leads to joint press conference with leaders in Cleveland Co.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Leaders say COVID-19 has become a dire situation in Cleveland County, so much so that officials are providing information about the virus’s impact in a joint press conference Monday.

COVID-19 is having a critical impact on the Cleveland County community and its health care systems. Cleveland County remains one of the highest counties in the state for the number of new COVID-19 positive cases per 100,000 people.

On Monday, Sept. 20, community leaders will join Cleveland County Health Director, Tiffany Hanson, and Dr. Inga Kish, who is Chief Medical Director for Atrium Health’s facilities in Cleveland, Kings Mountain and Lincoln, for an update.

The presentation is happening at The LeGrand Center at 2 p.m.

“Community leaders and health care workers are committed to helping stop the spread of this deadly disease and help end this pandemic thus, allowing our communities to return to the things they love most,” a county press release said.

Cleveland County Government, The City of Shelby, The City of Kings Mountain, The Town of Boiling Springs, The Cleveland County Board of Education, Cleveland Community College and Atrium Health Cleveland will be involved in the presentation.

