CMS staff will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination beginning Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Starting Monday, staff at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has to show proof they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

If they don’t, they’ll have to get tested for the virus weekly.

CMS officials said that beginning Sept. 20, every staff member will get an email with a link to answer questions about their vaccination status. They will then have to upload a photo of their vaccine card to prove their vaccination status.

For staff who are not fully vaccinated, they will be tested weekly. This is mandatory and will start the week of Sept. 27 with half of the elementary schools, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy and Metro School.

Then, testing will expand to the remaining elementary schools beginning the week of Oct. 4, followed by middle and K-8 schools the week of Oct. 11.

Testing of high school staff will begin the week of Oct. 25. That’s also the same day students can opt in to the launch of diagnostic testing, with consent from a parent or guardian.

