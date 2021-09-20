At candlelight vigil, a community seeking answers vows to ‘leave a light on’ for missing child

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Leave a light on for Isabella.”

That was the message at an emotional candlelight vigil in Waimanalo on Sunday night for Isabella “Ariel” Kalua, the 6-year-old girl with a wide smile who was reported missing a week ago.

Scores of people came from around Oahu as the search for Isabella continues.

Candles and cell phone flashlights lit up Waimanalo District Park as a moment of silence was held for the missing girl.

Community volunteers and loved ones say they aren’t giving up hope on finding Isabella.

“The idea behind that was to light her way home and it’s not just for Isabella’s way home,” said community volunteer Michele Lone. “It’s for any child, if they need a safe place to follow the light, any light that’s on, that’s a safe haven for them.”

Aarika Sotupo, of Honolulu, said Isabella’s disappearance hits home for her.

“Two of my kids are adopted so it just made me like I felt both side and it just felt like the right thing to do to come out and show our support,” Sotupo said.

Despite exhaustive searches in Waimanalo, there has been no sign of the missing girl.

On Friday, police said they can’t rule out foul play in her disappearance.

HPD also said investigators are still trying to figure out if items found in Waimanalo on Thursday belong to the missing child.

In the meantime, the child’s adoptive parents ― Lehua and Isaac Kalua III ― revealed through an attorney Friday that the girl has a history of leaving their home in the middle of the night.

