NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama

(Moab City Police Department)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 has confirmed that police officers were searching for Brian Laundrie in Mobile after reports he was possibly spotted there.

We confirmed with a restaurant in Mobile that police officers were asking for security footage after reports that Laundrie was seen in the Tillman’s Corner area. The restaurant said that officers came by and said they were going to another restaurant that Laundrie was reportedly seen eating at.

The NBC affiliate station in Mobile also confirmed this.

On Twitter, a user said that Laundrie was seen walking across a road and that someone had given him a ride and dropped him off at a nearby area close to a Wal-Mart.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter's wife dies of COVID
Huntersville firefighter’s wife dies after battle with COVID-19 following husband’s COVID-related death
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
homicide in Charlotte
Police investigate homicide outside nightclub near Spectrum Center
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Union County Public Schools shifts back into in-person learning starting Monday
Union County School Board will recognize quarantines for close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Dr. Anita Kohli said a COVID-19 anti-viral pill would be easily accessible and a gamechanger.
Clinical trials underway for potential COVID-19 prevention pill
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu
Publicity stunt near Carolina Panthers’ stadium gave stark message to the unvaccinated
Publicity stunt near Carolina Panthers’ stadium gave stark message to the unvaccinated
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Texas doctor says he defied state’s near-total abortion ban